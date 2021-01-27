January 27, 2021

BIDEN’S RETURN TO NORMALCY IS ANYTHING BUT: Reflecting the Authoritarian Climate, Washington Will Remain Militarized Until At Least March: The idea of troops in U.S. streets for an extended period of time — an extreme measure even when temporary — has now become close to a sacred consensus.

Well, sacred to our political class, which likely contemplates doing things that will require they be protected from the American people. “The rationale for this extraordinary, sustained domestic military presence has shifted several times, typically from anonymous U.S. law enforcement officials. The original justification — the need to secure the inaugural festivities — is obviously no longer operative.”