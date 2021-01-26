January 26, 2021

PAST PERFORMANCE IS NO GUARANTEE OF FUTURE RESULTS: Portland Mayor Pepper Sprays Man After Maskless Confrontation.

Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler said he pepper-sprayed a man who confronted him at a pub Sunday night. The man allegedly confronted Wheeler as he left the pub and chastised him for not wearing a mask while eating.

While running for re-election against a self-proclaimed Antifa candidate, Wheeler joined in a violent protest at the federal courthouse in Portland. He ended up on the receiving end of tear gas deployed by federal agents protecting the building, Breitbart’s Joel Pollak wrote.

In September, he ordered Portland Police Bureau to not use tear gas for riot control, Joshua Caplan reported for Breitbart. The order allowed police to continue using pepper spray and mace.