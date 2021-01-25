January 25, 2021

WAIT, IF TRUMP INCITED IT, HOW COULD THE SON HAVE TIPPED OFF THE FBI ABOUT HIS FATHER’S PARTICPATION BEFORE IT HAPPENED? “Weeks before the riot,” in fact. Son Tipped Off F.B.I. About His Father, Who Is Charged in Capitol Riot.

What sort of awful crime did the father commit? “The elder Mr. Reffitt, who was arrested on Jan. 16, faces charges of obstruction of justice and of knowingly entering a restricted building or grounds without lawful authority.”

Also, I’d disown the little turd. He’s 18, he needs to move out and support himself. No home for Stalinists. . . .