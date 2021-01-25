«
January 25, 2021

A FRIEND EMAILS: “Ph’nglui mglw’nafh Trump Mar-a-lago wgah’nagl fhtagn.” Heh.

UPDATE: From the comments: “That is not politically dead which can eternal lie, and in strange eons even deplatforming may die.”

Plus, something stirs.

Posted by Glenn Reynolds at 8:49 pm
