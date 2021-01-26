«
»

January 26, 2021

CROWDSOURCING GOODTHINK: Twitter launches ‘Birdwatch,’ a forum to combat misinformation. “Twitter said it hopes to build a community of ‘Birdwatchers’ that can eventually help moderate and label tweets in its main product.”

Posted by Stephen Green at 9:08 am
