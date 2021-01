(MUCH) SLOWER PLEASE: Why the Biden Agenda Might Come to a Screeching Halt in the Senate.

Related: Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) “is against eliminating the filibuster, and she is not open to changing her mind about eliminating the filibuster.”

More: Report: Trump Impeachment DOA in Senate.

Which likely dovetails with this announcement: Sen. Leahy Expected to Preside over Senate Impeachment Trial, Not Chief Justice Roberts.