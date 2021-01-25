January 25, 2021

ANSWERS TO QUESTIONS NO ONE IS ASKING: How Miley Cyrus’ ‘Preference’ Remarks Show Underlying Transphobia.

“Girls are way hotter. We know this,” the 28-year-old bisexual said in an interview with Sirius XM’s Barstool Radio. “Everyone I think can agree that from ancient times d*cks makes wonderful sculptures. Other than that, I’m not as interested. I like d*cks as art pieces. And sculptural, I love the shape, I think it looks really good on a table.”

The singer continued: “It’s good if it can just get in and go away, because I don’t want it eyeing me up. That’s how I truly feel. I felt really good about saying that.”

She dug in even deeper, adding, “everyone knows that tits are prettier than balls… That’s what ended up making female relationships make more sense to me.”

I wish I could say this news makes me excited and proud to be a woman and a lesbian, but Cyrus’ quote is littered with transphobia. This kind of gender essentialism was left behind by most of the queer community years ago. Genitals do not equal gender, and Miley should know this.