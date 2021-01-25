January 25, 2021

K-12 IMPLOSION UPDATE: Nothing to see here, just Bay Area teachers impersonating health care workers to jump the Covid vaccination line: Bay Area hospital won’t receive COVID vaccine after teachers given doses before frontliners, elderly.

According to investigative news outlet San Jose Spotlight, Good Samaritan Hospital in Los Gatos offered district Superintendent Paul Johnson and staff the vaccine as a “gesture” of kindness after the district raised funds for a program to provide frontline workers meals.

“The COO of the hospital says we can access the appointments … and has cleared [Los Gatos schools] staff to sign up under the healthcare buttons,” the email from Johnson to district staff obtained by Spotlight read. Educators are part of Phase 1B in California and Santa Clara County, behind frontline staff, nursing home residents and those 65 and older.

Teachers, per the email, were told to impersonate health care workers despite the threat of perjury — with the approval of COO Gary Purushotham — in order to obtain access to the vaccine. “Remember to register under healthcare initially,” Johnson’s note read.

The district did not immediately respond to a request for comment from SFGATE. Schools in the district are closed for in-person learning.

Now, Santa Clara County is withholding vaccines from the hospital after the offer was extended and an estimated 65 doses were offered to district teachers and staffers.