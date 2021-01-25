January 25, 2021

PETER HITCHENS: “Covid ‘denier’ is a disgusting, dog-whistle slur:”

[I]t’s a revolting, dog-whistle slur, designed to suggest the person involved is equivalent to those who deny the Shoah took place. One of the first principles of political argument is that if you are explaining, you are losing. So my response to this is not to explain. If anybody actually thinks I am a denier of the Holocaust, let them say so somewhere public, where we can deal with it.