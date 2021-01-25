January 25, 2021

PORTMAN OUT: Ohio’s U.S. Sen. Rob Portman won’t run for re-election; Republican cites ‘partisan gridlock.’ “Portman still has $5 million in his campaign account and would’ve been a heavy favorite to be re-elected in 2022. He has never lost an election, winning all of them by double-digit margins. It’s expected to remain a safe seat for Republicans, who’ve been tightening their grip on Ohio for the past decade. Potential GOP candidates for Portman’s seat include: Congressman Jim Jordan, Ohio Republican Party Chairwoman Jane Timken, former state treasurer Josh Mandel and ‘Hillbilly Elegy’ author J.D. Vance.”