‘YOU SAY WE’RE ALL LIARS:’ Rand Paul Has Fiery Debate With George Stephanopoulos. “You’re forgetting who you are as a journalist if you think there’s only one side.”

Paul understands of course that Stephanopoulos is not a journalist, merely a Democratic Party operative with a byline. But as Saul Alinsky would say, “Make the enemy live up to [his] own book of rules.”