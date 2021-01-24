January 24, 2021

JASON WHITLOCK: I stand by my comparison of BLM to the KKK — no matter who might object.

Cultural changes and technological advances explain the difference in tactics between the KKK of old and its modern-day successor, BLM. Burning buildings have replaced burning crosses. Social media lynch mobs destroy a person’s character, strike fear, and silence dissent. In the KKK’s heyday, a black man could have his life destroyed for making eye contact with a white woman. In BLM’s heyday, a black man can have his life destroyed for expressing an opinion that contradicts the ideology of white liberals.

The Klan has been described as “the terrorist wing of the Democratic Party.” The events of the last summer would lead one to believe that BLM are the shock troops of the Democratic Party, at a minimum.