FOREIGNERS ARE STARTING TO WORRY: NZ Herald: Troubling signs in Joe Biden’s first days as President. “Hopefully, now that inauguration week is out of the way, we can start to critique this presidency with the same rigour as the last one.” Well, maybe in Australia or New Zealand. Not going to happen here.

