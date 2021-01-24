«
»

January 24, 2021

THESE FOOLS TALK AS IF THIS WERE A GOOD THING RATHER THAN WHAT GOT TRUMP ELECTED:   Return of the technocrats: Biden aims for ‘normal’ after four years of tumult.

Well, again, ask yourselves — what are you going to do? Vote them out?

Posted by Sarah Hoyt at 6:30 am
