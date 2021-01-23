January 23, 2021

COEXISTENCE: Coexistence Is the Only Option: Millions of Americans sympathize with the Capitol insurrection. Everyone else must figure out how to live alongside them. Forget the patronizing language and the use of “seditionist” to refer to Trump supporters, and all the other lefty hysteria. She’s telling The Atlantic’s readers something they won’t hear many other places: You’re stuck with Trump supporters, and you can’t bully them into submission, however much you want to. You have to live with them.

And, you know, even Paul Krugman has noticed that all the sedition talk is bogus.