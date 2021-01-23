«
»

January 23, 2021

BROADCAST LEGEND TOM BROKAW RETIRING FROM NBC NEWS AFTER 55 YEARS.

Related:

And of course, this classic moment from 2008:

Just NBC all the gaslighting!

And so, as he flies the blue lady of the skies into the sunset, we say “Aloha!”, Five O’clock Tom, and return to our duties.  Let me remind you, the Weblog is open twenty-four hours for your dining and dancing pleasure.

Posted by Ed Driscoll at 5:14 pm
