January 23, 2021

OLD AND BUSTED: It Usually Begins With Ayn Rand.

The New Hotness? It Usually Begins With David Brooks! ‘WTF are you smoking?’ Lincoln Project senior adviser blames NYT’s David Brooks for ‘that Capitol insurrection’ and even Tom Nichols’ jaw is on the floor.

The “conservative intelligentsia” who worships Barack Obama’s trouser creases. Who knew that Bobos in Paradise was the gateway drug to Capitol Hill erections, err, Capitol Hill insurrections?

Or possibly, the Lincoln Project itself! In his best-selling 2000 book, Brooks wrote:

To get the most attention, the essay should be wrong. Logical essays are read and understood. But an illogical or wrong essay will prompt dozens of other writers co rise and respond, thus giving the author mounds of publicity. Yale professor Paul Kennedy had a distinguished but unglamorous career under his belt when he wrote The Rise and Fall of the Great Powers, predicting American decline. He was wrong, and hundreds of other commentators rose to say so, thus making him famous and turning his book into a bestseller. Francis Fukuyama wrote an essay called “The End of History,” which seemed wrong to people who read only the title. Thousands of essayists wrote pieces pointing out that history had not ended, and Fukuyama became a global sensation.

The Lincoln Project in general seems determined to take the advice of this member of the “conservative intelligentsia” to spectacular heights.