OUT OF MILLIONS VACCINATED: CDC: 10 life-threatening reactions linked with Moderna COVID-19 vaccine. “The 10 cases of anaphylaxis all occurred in women who received the shot, half of whom had a history of having a reaction to a vaccine and all but one of whom had medication allergies, the CDC said. . . . All 10 were treated with the epi pen, which contains the drug epinephrine, and all are believed to have recovered fully, according to the agency.”