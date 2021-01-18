«
January 23, 2021

I TOO AM CONFLICTED:  Amazon and Me.

But ebooks really are a small part of Amazon’s profit, and there is something delightfully subversive in having them market our books.
As a commenter on that post says:

  • Codex Says:
    January 18th, 2021 at 9:03 pm Please recall that the book business is not where you will pinch the corporate executives at Amazon.

    On the other hand, having the ‘zon hosting your ++UnGood BadThink stories and facilitating payments to authors of same is glorious.

    Do so until they force us off.

