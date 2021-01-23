January 23, 2021

WE WERE ALL LIED TOO: ‘I Was Lied To’: Meghan McCain Lashes Out At Biden, Fauci And Amazon Over COVID Hypocrisy.

As the re-openings now that they have managed to fraud the FICUS in should show everyone, we were all lied to. A slightly more dangerous cold virus was lied into a storm of fear that killed our economy so they could steal the election.

And yes, they lied and they despise us so much they didn’t care if they destroyed every small business and every working family in the service of their will to power. Remember that.

But remember too that we knew the truth, or should have, despite their gaslighting simply by examining the numbers of the Diamond Princess. Instead, early on when I pointed this out, I was told that people — on that floating petri dish of a cruise ship — “had the best health care in the world.”

Next time the left starts screaming their bit of gaslighting, remember Heinlein: Again, and again what are the facts. Not the facts they’re telling you, but the true facts.

Ignore their stomping. Or their will to power will take us all over the cliff.