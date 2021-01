EVERYTHING IS GOING SWIMMINGLY: Slow start: Biden’s opening approval below Trump and Obama, just 48%.

This is Rasmussen’s daily presidential tracking poll. Note that in Rasmussen’s final tracking poll for Trump, Trump was at 51%.

Weird, because the press is telling us that everyone hates Trump, a total pariah.

He’s gonna need some legitimizing to be legitimate.