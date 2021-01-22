January 22, 2021
Shot: Biden has a plan to fight COVID-19. Here’s what we know.
—C/Net, November 10th.
Chaser:
The president says the first part of his plan is to “get direct financial relief” to those who need it most.
“If we fail to act, there will be a wave of evictions and foreclosures,” he adds. “because there’s nothing we can do to change the trajectory of the pandemic in the next several months.”
—“Biden warns of ‘wave of evictions,’” the BBC, today.