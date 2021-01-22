January 22, 2021

PAST PERFORMANCE IS NO GUARANTEE OF FUTURE RESULTS:

Shot: Biden has a plan to fight COVID-19. Here’s what we know.

—C/Net, November 10th.

Chaser:

The president says the first part of his plan is to “get direct financial relief” to those who need it most.

* * * * * * * *

“If we fail to act, there will be a wave of evictions and foreclosures,” he adds. “because there’s nothing we can do to change the trajectory of the pandemic in the next several months.”