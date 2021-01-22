«
»

January 22, 2021

WHY ARE DEMOCRAT-MONOPOLY CITIES SUCH CESSPITS? 699 people died of drug overdoses in San Francisco last year compared to 235 from COVID-19.

San Francisco’s last Republican mayor left office at the beginning of 1964.

Posted by Ed Driscoll at 2:45 pm
