January 22, 2021
WHY ARE DEMOCRAT-MONOPOLY CITIES SUCH CESSPITS? 699 people died of drug overdoses in San Francisco last year compared to 235 from COVID-19.
San Francisco’s last Republican mayor left office at the beginning of 1964.
WHY ARE DEMOCRAT-MONOPOLY CITIES SUCH CESSPITS? 699 people died of drug overdoses in San Francisco last year compared to 235 from COVID-19.
San Francisco’s last Republican mayor left office at the beginning of 1964.
As an Amazon Associate,
I earn from qualifying purchases.