January 22, 2021

POLITICS MAKES YOU SAY DUMB THINGS: The Fast Company article on Parler that Stephen posted earlier has some good info but is hilariously biased against Parler and concludes thusly:

On some level, then, this is the internet working as intended: Hate speech will still exist, but after Parler failed to moderate the worst of it, it’s being pushed to the margins.

There is no level on which censoring speech those in power deem “hateful” is the Internet working as it was intended. It stuns me that someone could write this. Then again, maybe it’s just another example of saying the quiet part out loud – this is how the converged establishment intends the Internet to work now.