BIDEN’S FIRST DAYS IN OFFICE GOING SWIMMINGLY: National Guard Kicked Out Of The Capitol, Forced To Sleep In A Parking Garage.

Earlier, from Glenn at the New York Post: Biden’s militarized inauguration showcased Democrats’ insecurity.

Related: “One does wonder if the decision to piss off both their armies was well advised.”

UPDATE (FROM GLENN): Troll level — ex-Presidential! Trump Offers to Let National Guard Stay at the Trump Hotel D.C. After Parking Garage Outrage.