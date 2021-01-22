January 22, 2021

JOE BIDEN: THE NEW GEORGE WALLACE.

What is really at play here with President Biden, as with George Wallace, is identity politics. The original identity politics was slavery. After the abolition of slavery came the next installment of identity politics — segregation. The identity politics of today is the new segregation — identity politics being the son of segregation and the grandson of slavery. It’s all about race, and its practitioners can easily be called racial supremacists.

As I long ago detailed in this space, racism has been the political fuel for the Democratic Party since its inception.

The party was founded by slave owners. It wrote one platform after another supporting slavery. At its first convention after the Civil War, in 1868, with slavery abolished and segregation the new party doctrine, the party’s slogan was:

This is a White Man’s Country, Let White Men Rule.

The point, of course, was to use race to win elections.

Nothing has changed with the Democratic Party. Today’s identity politics is nothing less than the politics of racial supremacy. Race trumps all.