January 22, 2021
SARAH HOYT’S SHOCKED FACE IS TAKING A WELL-NEEDED REST: Dem Govs Flout Own COVID Restrictions to Attend Biden Inauguration. “Michigan’s Whitmer banned outdoor gatherings of more than 25 people before attending event.”
