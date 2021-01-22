January 22, 2021

«
SARAH HOYT’S SHOCKED FACE IS TAKING A WELL-NEEDED REST: Dem Govs Flout Own COVID Restrictions to Attend Biden Inauguration. “Michigan’s Whitmer banned outdoor gatherings of more than 25 people before attending event.”

