January 22, 2021

DIGITAL ASTROTURF: Google-Funded ‘Conservative’ Groups Tell Congress To Leave Google And Big Tech Alone. “The so-called conservative National Taxpayers Union, which led the effort recruiting groups to sign on, is also named on Google’s list of associations that ‘receive the most substantial contributions’ from the California company. Several other signatories, including the Competitive Enterprise Institute, the R Street Institute, and TechFreedom, are also featured on Google’s list of supported organizations.”