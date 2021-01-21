«
»

January 21, 2021

XI’S GOTTA HAVE IT! Earth to Joe Biden: Canceling Keystone XL Pipeline Is a Gift to China and Russia.

UPDATE: Biden Administration: Yes, We Are Following Through With a Fracking Ban.

ANOTHER UPDATE (FROM GLENN): Walter Russell Mead in 2017:

If Trump were the Manchurian candidate that people keep wanting to believe that he is, here are some of the things he’d be doing:
Limiting fracking as much as he possibly could
Blocking oil and gas pipelines
Opening negotiations for major nuclear arms reductions
Cutting U.S. military spending
Trying to tamp down tensions with Russia’s ally Iran.

Well.

Posted by Ed Driscoll at 9:22 am
