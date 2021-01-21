January 21, 2021

DOUBTFUL: Biden put on a show of ‘unity’ — will he stick to it?

By the way, I don’t think you can impeach an ex-President anyway. The only remedies in impeachment are removal from office and disqualification to hold positions of “trust or profit.” The disqualification vote can’t take place until after the removal, and you can’t “remove” someone from an office they don’t hold. (Also, the offices from which disqualification disqualifies people aren’t elective offices, but appointed ones, something on which Josh Blackman and Seth Barrett Tillman have managed to change my mind).