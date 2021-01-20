January 20, 2021

‘WE MUST END THIS UNCIVIL WAR,’ BIDEN SAYS, TAKING OVER A U.S. IN CRISIS:

Standing on the steps of the U.S. Capitol two weeks after a mob of then-President Donald Trump’s supporters stormed the building, Biden called for a return to civic decency in an inaugural address marking the end of Trump’s tempestuous four-year term.

“To overcome these challenges, to restore the soul and secure the future of America, requires so much more than words. It requires the most elusive of all things in a democracy: unity,” Biden, a Democrat, said after taking the oath of office.

“We must end this uncivil war that pits red against blue, rural versus urban, conservative versus liberal. We can do this – if we open our souls instead of hardening our hearts.”