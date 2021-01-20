January 20, 2021
HOUSE GOPERS SAY ‘STOP TRASHING COVID VACCINES:’ Republicans Ted Budd of North Carolina and Mike Garcia of California want the CDC to tell New York, Washington and other states to get the red tape out of the vaccination process.
