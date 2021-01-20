«
January 20, 2021

THAT WAS FAST:  Minutes after Biden took office, the Report of President Trump’s 1776 Commission (on which my colleague Peter Kirsanow served) was taken off the White House website.  I am told a Biden Executive Order has abolished the 1776 Commission already.

This afternoon I got an email from Pete.  As he put it,  this “tells you everything about the Left’s priorities–can’t have the truth about America out there for even a minute” and “I’m sure the Fahrenheit 451 crowd is tracking down every copy they can.”

Posted by Gail Heriot at 4:14 pm
