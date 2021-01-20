January 20, 2021
I DON’T CARE WHAT SHE IDENTIFIES AS: Biden Taps Pennsylvania’s Transgendered Health Secretary.
I care that she’s an incompetent horror and a collection of mental issues, the same as all the other Biden appointees.
I DON’T CARE WHAT SHE IDENTIFIES AS: Biden Taps Pennsylvania’s Transgendered Health Secretary.
I care that she’s an incompetent horror and a collection of mental issues, the same as all the other Biden appointees.
As an Amazon Associate,
I earn from qualifying purchases.