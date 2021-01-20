January 20, 2021

HOW’S THAT HONEYMOON GOING? Americans Pessimistic About U.S. Race Relations on Eve of Biden Inauguration.

Related: Right Direction or Wrong Track: 21% Say U.S. Heading in Right Direction. “Twenty-one percent (21%) of Likely U.S. Voters think the country is heading in the right direction, according to a new Rasmussen Reports national telephone and online survey for the week ending January 14, 2021. This week’s finding is down two points from a week ago. It is the lowest number since President Trump was elected. This week’s number is the lowest since the week of July 10-14, 2016, when just 21% said the country was heading in the right direction.”

I’m not sensing deep faith in Biden’s leadership. Say, wasn’t he in office in July, 2016?