THERE ARE NO MASSES OF QANON: Washington Post Pushes Extreme Fear Porn Claiming Super Secret FBI Report of Mass QAnon Hordes Planning to Invade Washington DC.

I say again: The FBI needs to pulled apart, root branch and trunk. There need to be trials of traitors and those in the pay of foreign entities. The final battle with communism/fascism always had to be here. That’s just good plotting. The problem is, we don’t know if this has a happy ending.