January 18, 2021

I’M WORKING ON THE “WELCOME WAGON” PROJECT AS FAST AS I CAN: The states Americans headed to the most in 2020, according to U-Haul. “In 2020, Tennessee claimed the top spot for the most one-way U-Haul arrivals versus departures for the first time ever. . . . California ranks last on 2020′s list, behind Illinois and New Jersey, as the states with the least one-way arrivals. California has been in the bottom three states since 2016 and Illinois has been in the bottom two since 2015, when U-Haul began ranking states.”