January 18, 2021

IN THIS USA TODAY NEWS STORY ON WHETHER BIDEN CAN MANAGE A “RETURN TO NORMALCY,” MY ADVICE:

Glenn Harlan Reynolds, a University of Tennessee Law School professor who runs the political blog Instapundit, said Biden’s efforts to promote unity won’t be helped if liberals continue to seek retribution after Trump leaves. “If you want a return to normalcy, act normally,” he said. “That means ending the talk of making lists and prosecuting Trump supporters, and of prosecuting Trump. You can’t have a successful democracy if people feel that their lives and careers are in danger when they lose an election. That’s what destroyed the Roman Republic.”

I have some doubts as to whether this advice will be followed.