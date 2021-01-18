«
»

January 18, 2021

IN THIS USA TODAY NEWS STORY ON WHETHER BIDEN CAN MANAGE A “RETURN TO NORMALCY,” MY ADVICE:

Glenn Harlan Reynolds, a University of Tennessee Law School professor who runs the political blog Instapundit, said Biden’s efforts to promote unity won’t be helped if liberals continue to seek retribution after Trump leaves.

“If you want a return to normalcy, act normally,” he said. “That means ending the talk of making lists and prosecuting Trump supporters, and of prosecuting Trump. You can’t have a successful democracy if people feel that their lives and careers are in danger when they lose an election. That’s what destroyed the Roman Republic.”

I have some doubts as to whether this advice will be followed.

Posted by Glenn Reynolds at 4:42 pm
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.