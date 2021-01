IMPEACHMENT: Dershowitz: Impeaching Trump After Presidency Is ‘Plainly Unconstitutional,’ Senate Shouldn’t Accept. “It will be unconstitutional, but that probably won’t bother the senators.” To be fair, it seldom does.

Note: If you are 22, you have lived through 3/4 of all the presidential impeachments in American history. If you are 1 year old, you have lived through half of them.