January 17, 2021

BOMB CANADA: THE CASE FOR WAR. North Vancouver councillor says pickup truck is ‘glorification of violence’, ‘petro masculinity.’

Has he ever been to Texas? That pickup would be considered a subcompact here. Great response from Jesse Kelly, by the way:

Flashbacks: Boston Globe opinion columnist Renee Graham in October:

“The top 3 best selling vehicles in America are pick-ups. Question to reporters: do you personally know someone that owns one?”, Ace of Spades’ John Ekdahl asked on Twitter at the beginning of 2017. As Sean Davis of the Federalist noted in his article on that seemingly innocuous tweet, “Watch A Bunch Of Journalists Freak Out After Being Asked If They Know Anybody Who Drives A Truck.”

And from an MSM journalist this past August: “Sales of mega-pickups, which have basically been deliberately designed to intimidate and kill pedestrians, are booming.”

(Classical reference in headline.)