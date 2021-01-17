January 17, 2021

IT’S COME TO THIS: More U.S. Military Troops Needed To Install Joe Biden Than We Have in Afghanistan.

Last link found via Kenny Webster, who asks, “I’m sorry, the federal prisons weren’t locked down before the inauguration? Did they use an honor system with the prisoners or something?”