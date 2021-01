WELL, OF COURSE: Pelosi Proves Again She Wants To Wear The Crown.

Would-be socialist and communist systems, like any oligarchy, are a continuous, internal battle for the top stop. The top spot is the only one in which you are relatively (very relatively for anyone who spent a long period of years watching the May Day parades on TV) safe for any time at all. They all want the top spot. And will do anything to get it.