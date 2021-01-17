«
»

January 17, 2021

EVERYTHING:  National Guard At The Capitol – What Could Go Wrong?

They’re scared. They’re not too bright.  For a while dad volunteered to cull the feral pigs that would invade agricultural land.  And he told us over and over again there is nothing quite so dangerous as a wounded and dying boar. Which is what the American left is. No high flying ideals, no persuasive arguments, no brilliant operators: all they have left is greedy kleptocrats in the pay of a foreign power.  They’re terrified of the changing world. And they intend to make sure we die first.

Posted by Sarah Hoyt at 3:24 am
