January 17, 2021

EVERYTHING: National Guard At The Capitol – What Could Go Wrong?

They’re scared. They’re not too bright. For a while dad volunteered to cull the feral pigs that would invade agricultural land. And he told us over and over again there is nothing quite so dangerous as a wounded and dying boar. Which is what the American left is. No high flying ideals, no persuasive arguments, no brilliant operators: all they have left is greedy kleptocrats in the pay of a foreign power. They’re terrified of the changing world. And they intend to make sure we die first.