January 17, 2021

THESE ARE NOT NORMAL PEOPLE: RATIO ALERT: NYT journo shocked to discover that ‘regular humans’ use zip ties for ‘legal’ purposes.

They’re the pampered and coddled children of privilege, almost impossibly divorced from toil and effort.

Someone on Facebook was screaming at me, just the other day, that of course it was an attempted revolution and they wanted to kidnap and kill legislators. Why else would they have zip ties in their possession?

If I can figure out where my husband put these very dangerous implements, (he had them last) I have some rose bushes to bind. I don’t intend to kill the rose bushes, note. Though granted I probably will, since I have an anti-green-thumb. As you see,t his proves the left’s case. Or something.