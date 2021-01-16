«
January 16, 2021

A CONTRARIAN TAKE: Is the Great Deplatforming of 2021 an Assault on Free Speech? No, says Techdirt’s Mike Masnick, but he wants to see a more decentralized Internet and thinks the solution is relying on protocols, not platforms.

