January 16, 2021

WHY WOULD YOU STAY? The NYC exodus that de Blasio refuses to see. “Mayor de Blasio released his new, bigger-than-ever city budget this week pretending that federal aid would make up for City Hall’s losses thanks to the pandemic. And, worse than that delusion, he still hasn’t faced up to how his policies had New York shrinking long before the pandemic even began. That’s right: The mass exodus from the city dates to at least 2018; the flight since then is just adding to New York’s woes.”

I am, by the way, working on making the “Welcome Wagon” project a reality. I’ll report more at an appropriate time. I realized that instead of calling on other people to make it happen, it was time for me to take a hand myself.