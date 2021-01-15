January 15, 2021

INCOMPETENCE: Daniel Greenfield: The Capitol Hill Riot Was Pelosi’s Fault, Not Trump’s: Why couldn’t Congress’ private police force of 2,000 protect it from a mob of hundreds?

Congress’ private cops are the 19th largest police force in the country. It’s a larger force than the police forces of Atlanta, Baltimore, Denver, or Milwaukee with a massive $460 million budget.

It’s the only legislative federal force in the country that is answerable exclusively to Congress.

While Democrats advocated defunding the police, their private police force budget shot up from $375 million in 2016 to $460 million in 2020. . . . The media claimed that the Capitol Police were overwhelmed by a massive riot. Except that the number of violent rioters was, at most, in the hundreds, while the Capitol Police could deploy a force the size that protects entire cities to protect a few buildings from hundreds of people.