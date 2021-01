POLICE BRUTALITY: ‘I Don’t Think She Deserved to Die’: Black Activist Who Filmed Ashli Babbitt Shooting Speaks Out. ‘She didn’t have a weapon. She didn’t have anything.’

However, he’s more than a “journalist” here; he’s an Antifa/BLM activist. He’s been charged by the Justice Department for rioting, though their argument that he can’t be a journalist because he’s not affiliated with a major media organization is BS.