January 15, 2021

ARE YOU NOW OR HAVE YOU EVER BEEN A CONSERVATIVE? Red-State Scare: The Blacklist Arrives.

If you’re not part of Twitter, and media Twitter at that, you will be blessedly ignorant of a HUGE controversy today. The political news and commentary website Politico asked conservative commentator Ben Shapiro to guest-edit today’s edition of its morning Playbook feature. Shapiro is completely within the conservative mainstream, but that did not stop the Politico staff from freaking out. Erik Wemple is the Washington Post media columnist:

It’s the Atlantic and New York Times crybully staffers melting down over Kevin Williamson and Tom Cotton all over again, as any pretense towards journalism is replaced by safetyism.

Evergreen: