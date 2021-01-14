January 14, 2021

TOM COTTON SUGGESTS IT’S UNCONSTITUTIONAL TO IMPEACH TRUMP AFTER JANUARY 20:

Cotton quoted Abraham Lincoln, who said, “There is no grievance that is a fit object of redress by mob law.”

“As I said last summer when mob violence gripped our streets, so I say again about the mob violence at our nation’s Capitol last week: those persons responsible should be held accountable in the courts to the full extent of the law,” the senator began.

He suggested that a Senate impeachment trial for Trump after January 20 would involve similar lawlessness.

“The House has passed an article of impeachment against the president, but the Senate under its rules and precedents cannot start and conclude a fair trial before the president leaves office next week. Under these circumstances, the Senate lacks constitutional authority to conduct impeachment proceedings against a former president,” Cotton argued.

“The Founders designed the impeachment process as a way to remove officeholders from public office—not an inquest against private citizens. The Constitution presupposes an office from which an impeached officeholder can be removed,” the senator insisted.